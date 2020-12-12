Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

