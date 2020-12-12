Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 133,335 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

