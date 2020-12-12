Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flying Eagle Acquisition were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 7,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Flying Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NYSE FEAC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Flying Eagle Acquisition

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flying Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flying Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.