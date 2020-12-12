Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,076 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.28 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.