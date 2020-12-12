Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 52,800 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.51 million.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

