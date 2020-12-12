Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Endava as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter worth $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Endava by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 increased their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Endava stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

