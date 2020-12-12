Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of Verso worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $11.82 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

