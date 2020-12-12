Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 133.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after buying an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after buying an additional 668,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 1,844,148 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCUS opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

