Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 384,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $9.72 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

