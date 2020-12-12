Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.33 Million in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 392,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at about $12,838,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 346.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 219,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $1,511,000.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

