Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Premier Financial worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PFC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 in the last 90 days.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

