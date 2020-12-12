Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of China Yuchai International worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYD stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $704.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

