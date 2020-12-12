Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

