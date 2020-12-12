Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 316,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.