Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 16,500 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.