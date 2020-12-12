Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 3,725,350 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,127 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 771,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $38.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $84,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,012.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,307. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

