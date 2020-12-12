Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 37,300 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

In other news, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

