Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 38,986 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of United States Cellular worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USM opened at $30.41 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

