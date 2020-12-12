Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 258.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

