Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 19,977 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.62% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHLB stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $940.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

