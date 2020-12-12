Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 313,078 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 313,078 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.66% of SM Energy worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

