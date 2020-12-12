Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 432,314 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.89% of Qudian worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Qudian by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QD opened at $1.33 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

