Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 465,053 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 68.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 465,053 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 111,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,181.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 30,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,916 shares of company stock worth $3,049,160. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

