Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Enstar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ESGR opened at $199.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

