Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Sells $307,838.70 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $307,838.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,254.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAXN opened at $123.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

