BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 232.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU opened at $32.25 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

