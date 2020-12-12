BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,928 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 111,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.02% of Stoneridge worth $34,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $345,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

SRI opened at $30.47 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.84 million, a PE ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

