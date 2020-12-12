BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,079 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.