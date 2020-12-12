Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.33. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,836. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167,405 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

