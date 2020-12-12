CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.29% of CalAmp worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

