California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

PAHC stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

