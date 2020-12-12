California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,455 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of DURECT worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,025,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

