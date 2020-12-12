California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $134,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,036 shares of company stock worth $25,678,934 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.58 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 388.90 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

