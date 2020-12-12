California Public Employees Retirement System Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Dorchester Minerals worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 33.6% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $11.66 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $404.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

