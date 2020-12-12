California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Apollo Medical worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $17.52 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $950.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

