California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of LendingClub worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.16. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $190,061 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

