Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Cardtronics worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter worth $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Cardtronics stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.81. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

