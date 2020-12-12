Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $2,651,291.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,651,291.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -351.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

