ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $14.18 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,423. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.