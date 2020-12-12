Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.31% of Cohu worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

