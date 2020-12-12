Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Construction Partners worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Construction Partners by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Construction Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

ROAD opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $29.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

