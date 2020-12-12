CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.75. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.