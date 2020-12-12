Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.