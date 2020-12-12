David Pujades Sells 83,797 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

