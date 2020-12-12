DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DSP Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $762,552 in the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $16.16 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.83.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

