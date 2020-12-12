Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Euronav worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 4.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Euronav stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

