Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,260 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after acquiring an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH opened at $29.50 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,745. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

