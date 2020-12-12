Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,123 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Also, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

