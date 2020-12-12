Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

