Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $251,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 297,665 shares of company stock worth $10,907,835 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

